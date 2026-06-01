West Bengal cabinet expanded: Here’s full list of 35 new ministers

Expanding regional and social representation in the Council of Ministers was the BJP's key priority after it won its first-ever election in the state.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiJun 1, 2026 12:09 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI Photo, enhanced using AI)West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI Photo, enhanced using AI)
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The BJP government in West Bengal expanded its Cabinet on Monday, adding 35 ministers, three weeks after CM Suvendu Adhikari and five others were sworn in.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oaths of the newly elected ministers at Nabanna at 11 am, bringing the tally of ministers to 41, including the Chief Minister. The addition includes 13 cabinet ministers, 3 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 19 Ministers of State (MoS).

BJP stalwart Swapan Dasgupta was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister, along with former TMC MLA Arjun Singh and Manoj Oraon. Another former journalist, like Dasgupta, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, also joined the cabinet.

Here is the full list of ministers who took oath today:

West Bengal Cabinet Ministers

  • Swapan Dasgupta
  • Arjun Singh
  • Manoj Oraon
  • Jagannath Chattopadhyay
  • Tapash Roy
  • Dipak Burman
  • Shankar Ghosh
  • Kalyan Chakraborty
  • Arup Kumar Das
  • Ajay Kumar Poddar
  • Saradwat Mukhopadhyay
  • Dudh Kumar Mondol
  • Gouri Shankar Ghosh

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

  • Malati Rava Roy
  • Indranil Khan
  • Rajesh Mahato

Minister of State (MoS)

  • Ashok Dinda
  • Umesh Roy
  • Koushik Chowdhury
  • Kalita Maji
  • Moumita Biswas Misra
  • Gargi Ghosh Das
  • Dipankar Jana
  • Purnima Chakraborty
  • Bishal Lama
  • Harikrishna Bera
  • Anandamoy Burman
  • Shantanu Pramanik
  • Biraj Biswas
  • Amiya Kisku
  • Juyel Murmu
  • Bhaskar Bhattacharya
  • Dibakar Gharami
  • Sumana Sarkar

On May 9, Adhikari and five other MLAs were sworn in as ministers. Adhikari, who took oath as the chief minister, kept a majority of the important departments with him, including Home and Hill Affairs, Health, Law, and Finance. Senior party leader Dilip Ghosh was allocated the portfolios of Rural Development, Panchayats, and Animal Resources. Agnimitra Paul was made in charge of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, while Nisith Pramanik was assigned key portfolios of North Bengal Development, Sports, and Youth Welfare. Ashok Kirtania was given the Food Department. Kshudiram Tudu was assigned the portfolios of Backward Class Welfare and Development, Tribal Development, and Minority Affairs.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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