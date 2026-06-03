From BSF land transfer to ‘Maa Ahar’ expansion: Bengal Cabinet greenlights major decisions

The West Bengal Cabinet Wednesday approved a series of major administrative, security, and welfare decisions. These include a significant push for international border infrastructure, the massive expansion of the state’s subsidised food programme, designated state-day celebrations, and a top-tier shake-up in its legal leadership.

In a major step toward fortifying border security, the state government has officially initiated the process of handing over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) to complete pending fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

A land deed transferring 31.905 acres has already been signed. This perpetual land transfer covers nine strategic locations spread across the critical border districts of Malda, Nadia, and Cooch Behar.