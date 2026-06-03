From BSF land transfer to ‘Maa Ahar’ expansion: Bengal Cabinet greenlights major decisions

The West Bengal Cabinet Wednesday approved a series of major administrative, security, and welfare decisions. These include a significant push for international border infrastructure, the massive expansion of the state’s subsidised food programme, designated state-day celebrations, and a top-tier shake-up in its legal leadership.
In a major step toward fortifying border security, the state government has officially initiated the process of handing over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) to complete pending fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
A land deed transferring 31.905 acres has already been signed. This perpetual land transfer covers nine strategic locations spread across the critical border districts of Malda, Nadia, and Cooch Behar.
The state’s flagship subsidised food program is undergoing both a major identity shift and an operational upgrade to reach more beneficiaries. Formerly known as ‘Maa Canteen’, the initiative has been officially rebranded as ‘Maa Ahar’. Following the Cabinet meeting, minister Agnimitra Paul announced a substantial widening of the network.
“While 390 centres are currently operational, the Cabinet has approved the setup of 110 new centres. This brings the total network to 500 distribution centres across Bengal,” said Paul.
To ensure better nutrition, the meal plan has been revised to a weekly rotation: fish is served 2 days a week, eggs are served 2 days a week, and vegetarian options are served on the remaining days.
The Cabinet has formalised the timeline for upcoming state heritage and commemorative events. “The state Cabinet has decided to observe June 20 as West Bengal Day,” confirmed minister Dilip Ghosh.
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Following the state day celebrations, a formal bhumi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) will take place on July 6 to mark the installation of a commemorative statue of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
The Cabinet also finalised key changes to West Bengal’s legal apparatus, appointing renowned legal professional Surojit Nath Mitra as the new Advocate General (AG) for West Bengal. Mitra will step into the role immediately to lead the state’s legal strategy and framework before the judiciary.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More