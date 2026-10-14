Bengal Cabinet sanctions 45,185 new recruitments – here are the departments

The West Bengal government has approved fresh 45,185 recruitments in various departments, as well as a special grant of Rs 5,000 and 50 kg rice for workers of closed tea gardens. The decisions were taken in a special Cabinet meeting held at Nabanna on Wednesday evening.
Speaking at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “The Cabinet has approved recruitment in 45,185 posts in various government departments. The recruitment process will shortly begin.”
He informed that as many as 33,899 of these posts are in the school education department — for the roles of teachers, headmasters and headmistresses. Similarly, about 7,119 posts will be filled up in the state panchayat department. The remaining 4,167 posts will be filled in other departments such as the police and skill development, the chief minister informed.
Durga Puja gift for over 9k workers of closed tea gardens
The chief minister informed that there are 21 tea gardens in north Bengal which have been closed since 2021. While the government is trying to reopen them, the Cabinet has approved a special one-time Durga Puja festive package for tea workers associated with these closed gardens, Adhikari said.
“We have identified 19,529 workers in the closed tea gardens. They will be given Rs 5,000 and 50 kg rice. This is in addition to the 35 kg rice that each family gets (monthly). We are also trying to reopen the closed tea gardens,” he said.
The CM said that his government has also increased the bonus for other running tea garden workers from 16 per cent last year to 20 per cent this year.
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“The previous (TMC) government and its negativity put the tea garden workers in dire straits. The Prime Minister Cha Sramik Yojana was not implemented; we have implemented it. Rs 312 crore has already been approved for infrastructure for tea garden workers and tea gardens,” he added.
Speaking about Durga Puja, the chief minister informed that over 13,000 new Durga Pujas are being held in West Bengal this year. “Last year there were about 45,000 Durga Pujas. This time there are about 13,000 new pujas,” he added.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More