Bengal Cabinet sanctions 45,185 new recruitments – here are the departments

The chief minister informed that there are 21 tea gardens in north Bengal which have been closed since 2021. (Express Photo/File)

The West Bengal government has approved fresh 45,185 recruitments in various departments, as well as a special grant of Rs 5,000 and 50 kg rice for workers of closed tea gardens. The decisions were taken in a special Cabinet meeting held at Nabanna on Wednesday evening.

Speaking at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “The Cabinet has approved recruitment in 45,185 posts in various government departments. The recruitment process will shortly begin.”

He informed that as many as 33,899 of these posts are in the school education department — for the roles of teachers, headmasters and headmistresses. Similarly, about 7,119 posts will be filled up in the state panchayat department. The remaining 4,167 posts will be filled in other departments such as the police and skill development, the chief minister informed.