Suvendu Adhikari promises citizenship for 2.5 lakh CAA applicants by Dec 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday that 2,50,000 applicants would get citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by December 31. He also accused previous governments of ignoring the Matua community, claiming that the state “would have turned into Greater Bangladesh” if the TMC had remained in power.

Addressing the International Matua Gosain Conference 2026 at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, the stronghold of the Matua community, the chief minister said that only 25,000 people in West Bengal had thus far received citizenship under the CAA.

“By December 31, the hearings for 2,50,000 applicants will be fast-tracked to grant them citizenship,” he said.

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Adhikari announced an allocation of Rs 50 crore for the Matua community’s development and said Scheduled Caste individuals who obtain citizenship would also get SC certificates.