Suvendu Adhikari promises citizenship for 2.5 lakh CAA applicants by Dec 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed gratitude to the Matua community and accused Mamata Banerjee of failing it.

By: Express News Service
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Nov 1, 2026 06:44 PM IST
CAA citizenship in West Bengal Suvendu AdhikariCM Suvendu Adhikari addressed the International Matua Gosain Conference 2026 at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas. (File Photo)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday that 2,50,000 applicants would get citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by December 31. He also accused previous governments of ignoring the Matua community, claiming that the state “would have turned into Greater Bangladesh” if the TMC had remained in power.

Addressing the International Matua Gosain Conference 2026 at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, the stronghold of the Matua community, the chief minister said that only 25,000 people in West Bengal had thus far received citizenship under the CAA.

“By December 31, the hearings for 2,50,000 applicants will be fast-tracked to grant them citizenship,” he said.

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Adhikari announced an allocation of Rs 50 crore for the Matua community’s development and said Scheduled Caste individuals who obtain citizenship would also get SC certificates.

“Many governments came and went, but no one thought about the Matuas. Modiji kept his word. Had Trinamool not been removed from West Bengal, it would have turned into Greater Bangladesh,” he said.

Also Read | In Bongaon, Suvendu reassures Matuas on citizenship, says CAA application to be eased

“Mamata Banerjee had opposed the CAA right from the start… Whatever this government promises you, it will fulfil according to the Constitution. Our government was formed with the blessings of the Matuas… Names will be included in the voters’ list only after receiving the CAA certificate. You will claim your rights yourselves… this is what the government expects.”

Stating that the Matua community had faced atrocities for a long time, he said, “Because Mamata committed injustice, Thakur removed her.”

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Adhikari also said Thakurnagar would be turned into a municipality in the next budget.

“There will be no court battles over the Baruni Mela. The politics of dividing the Thakur platform, Thakur-bari, will stop. The politics of dividing the Thakur-bari played by Mamata and Jyotipriya Mallick will end. Special support will be provided for the Baruni Mela. Modiji has proven himself through actions, not just words or speeches,” he added.

Also Read | ‘We feel safe in India’: Amid controversy, Bangladeshi Matuas held for inquiry in Pune apply for citizenship under CAA

The chief minister said that being able to do something for Thakurnagar would be his greatest achievement.

The Matua religious and social movement grew out of the social reform movement led by Harichand Thakur in the late 19th century, which had a significant influence among the Namasudra community of undivided East Bengal. In West Bengal, the Namasudras belong to the Scheduled Caste category. The roots of many people in the Matua community are in present-day Bangladesh.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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