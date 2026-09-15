BJP fields mother of murdered Suvendu aide for Nandigram bypoll

Before filing her nomination, BJP candidate for the Nandigram bypoll, Hasirani Rath, visited the Siddheshwar Shiva Temple and the Jankinath Temple to seek blessings. (Photo: BJP)

The BJP on Tuesday announced its candidates for the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, fielding Hasirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath—Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s aide who was murdered in May—from Nandigram and former Murshidabad BJP president Shakharav Sarkar from Rejinagar.

Chandranath was shot dead in Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district on May 6, two days after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared. The probe into his murder has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Before the formal announcement, Hasirani visited the Siddheshwar Shiva Temple and Janakinath Temple in Reyapara, Nandigram, indicating she would contest the election. “I have received the message from the chief minister. I hope to get the cooperation of our party organisation. The two-time MLA and the current chief minister have done most of the work that the people of the area want,” she said, adding that she would work for Nandigram’s welfare.