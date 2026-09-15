BJP fields mother of murdered Suvendu aide for Nandigram bypoll

The BJP on Tuesday announced its candidates for the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, fielding Hasirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath—Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s aide who was murdered in May—from Nandigram and former Murshidabad BJP president Shakharav Sarkar from Rejinagar.
Chandranath was shot dead in Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district on May 6, two days after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared. The probe into his murder has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Before the formal announcement, Hasirani visited the Siddheshwar Shiva Temple and Janakinath Temple in Reyapara, Nandigram, indicating she would contest the election. “I have received the message from the chief minister. I hope to get the cooperation of our party organisation. The two-time MLA and the current chief minister have done most of the work that the people of the area want,” she said, adding that she would work for Nandigram’s welfare.
Voting for the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls will be held on October 6, while the last date for filing nominations is September 16. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 9.
The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Adhikari vacated the seat following his victory from two constituencies in the Assembly elections. In Rejinagar, a bypoll became necessary after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader Humayun Kabir resigned the seat after winning from two constituencies. His son, Golam Nabi Azad (Robin), is contesting the bypoll.
Other parties have also announced their candidates. In Nandigram, the Mamata Banerjee camp has fielded Sanchita Pradhan Dey, while the Congress has nominated Milan Pradhan. CPI candidate Shantigopal Giri is also in the fray. The rival Trinamool faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has named Mohammad Ehetash Mul Haque as its candidate.
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In Rejinagar, the Mamata Banerjee camp has fielded Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, while the rebel Trinamool camp has nominated Sheikh Safiuddin Zaman. Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi and CPM nominee Syed Asad Ali will also contest. The RSP, contesting separately due to disagreements with the CPI(M) over seat allocation, has fielded Bikash Chandra Mishra.
Meanwhile, it is still unclear which Trinamool faction will contest under the party’s ‘Jora Phul’ symbol, with the Election Commission expected to decide on the matter this week.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More