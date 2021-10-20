West Bengal October 30 bypolls: 53 more companies of central paramilitary forces reach state

Just a week before the by-elections to four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, an additional 53 companies of central paramilitary forces have arrived in the state to ensure free and fair polling.

Already, 27 companies of central force personnel have moved into these constituencies and have started patrolling the areas ahead of polling on October 30.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed the West Bengal government and the Election Commission that altogether, 80 companies of central forces will be deployed across the four segments — Dinhata in Cooch Behar, Shantipur in Nadia, Khardaha in North 24 Parganas and Gosaba in the South 24 Parganas — to ensure security during the polling hours.

The polling will be conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and will also involve the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Voters are being asked to take their photo identity cards along as they head to their designated polling stations.

It is understood that the EC has already made all preparations for the October 30 bypolls and as per the rules laid down by the panel, the polling will be webcast live in 50 percent of the booths at each of the four Assembly segments, while the process will be videographed in the remaining polling stations.

The Commission has further informed that polling will kick off from 7am and continue till 6.30pm. All booths will be inspected to ensure that proper electricity arrangements are in place for uninterrupted polling and that the voters exercise their franchise in according with the Covid protocol.

The central forces will conduct regular route marches across the poll-bound segments to assess the situation on the ground and instil a sense of security in voters’ minds ahead of the polling day. According to sources, apart from the central force personnel, a quick response team and a micro-observer will be deployed at each booth to ensure free and fair polling.

The Commission said that it will arrange three levels of security to make sure that the polling passes off peacefully.

The four Assembly constituencies are among 30 across 14 states that will go to polls on October 30 along with 3 Lok Sabha seats.

Bypolls in Gosaba and Khardaha became a necessity following the deaths of the sitting Trinamool Congress MLAs, while BJP MPs Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, who contested and won the Dinhata and Shantipur Assembly segments, resigned as MLAs after being asked by their party top brass to remain in Parliament.

In the Bhabanipur bypoll as well as the deferred elections to the Samsergunj and Jangipur segments, held on September 30, Trinamool scored a clean sweep, with party chief Mamata Banerjee surpassing her previous record in terms of the winning margin from her home seat. While 15 companies of central forces kept vigil during the high-stakes Bhabanipur bypoll, another 18 and 19 companies were stationed in Samserganj and Jangipur to ensure safe polling.