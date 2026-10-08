West Bengal By-Election Result 2026: Know date and time of Nandigram, Rejinagar bypoll results

West Bengal By-Election Result 2026 Date and Time for Nandigram, Rejinagar: Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district recorded 80.89 per cent turnout, while 80.08 per cent voting was registered in Murshidabad's Rejinagar

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readOct 8, 2026 06:08 PM IST
By Election 2026Voters at a polling station in Nandigram, Purba Mednipur during Nandigram constituency assembly By-Election. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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West Bengal By-Election Results 2026: The counting of votes for the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls in West Bengal are set to take place on Friday, October 9. Voting in both the assembly constituencies took place on earlier this week, with the Election Commission describing polling as “more or less peaceful”.

Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district recorded 80.89 per cent turnout, while 80.08 per cent voting was registered in Murshidabad’s Rejinagar. Polling in both constituencies was held on Tuesday, October 7, with around 5.24 lakh electors eligible to vote.

Nandigram, Rejinagar bypoll date and time

The results for both the constituencies will be announced on October 9. The counting of votes is expected to commence at 8 am, and can be tracked on the official website of the Election Commission of India, results.eci.gov.in.

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The by-election in Nandigram was necessitated as Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari gave up the seat to retain Bhabanipur, while AJUP chief Humayun Kabir resigned from Rejinagar, forcing the bypoll, as he retained Naoda.

The polling in Rejinagar was marred by allegations of booth-related irregularities, with the opposition Congress and CPI(M) and Mamata AITC claiming that their polling agents were prevented from entering or forced out of several booths.

In Nandigram, Congress candidate Milan Pradhan alleged “vote-loot, voters’ intimidation and biased action of the police and security forces”. Pradhan, who is out on interim bail in cases linked to the 2007 anti-land acquisition agitation, claimed police restricted his movement and CRPF personnel beat him in front of senior officers.

(With inputs from PTI)

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