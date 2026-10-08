West Bengal By-Election Result 2026: Know date and time of Nandigram, Rejinagar bypoll results

West Bengal By-Election Results 2026: The counting of votes for the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls in West Bengal are set to take place on Friday, October 9. Voting in both the assembly constituencies took place on earlier this week, with the Election Commission describing polling as “more or less peaceful”.

Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district recorded 80.89 per cent turnout, while 80.08 per cent voting was registered in Murshidabad’s Rejinagar. Polling in both constituencies was held on Tuesday, October 7, with around 5.24 lakh electors eligible to vote.

Nandigram, Rejinagar bypoll date and time

The results for both the constituencies will be announced on October 9. The counting of votes is expected to commence at 8 am, and can be tracked on the official website of the Election Commission of India, results.eci.gov.in.