West bengal budget: What about DA, asks Opposition

The controversy surrounding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dharna over CBI raid at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s house spilled onto the state Assembly as the House witnessed pandemonium during state Finance Minister Amit Mitra’s presentation of the budget.

As soon as Mitra began his speech, Opposition MLAs shouted slogans against the chief minister. They also ridiculed her for protecting the police commissioner.

Calling the budget “directionless”, they went down to the Well and tore up papers. Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty stood on a chair and tried to disrupt Mitra’s speech.

Later, they staged a protest in front of Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s statue on Assembly premises. Both Congress and the Left Front leaders slammed Mamata for holding the cabinet meeting to approve the state budget at her dharna site and not attending the session in the Assembly.

They also alleged that there is a fixed match going on between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. “There is a scripted drama going on outside between the CM and the CP and inside the finance minister has presented a directionless budget. This budget has no importance as it was tabled in the absence of the chief minister. Moreover, the cabinet meeting was held on a footpath which is unprecedented. The budget does not say anything about of the Sixth Pay Commission report and there is no assurance of payment of the due Dearness Allowance to the employees,” said Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Abdul Mannan.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “We would like to know what treasure is buried under the police commissioner’s house that the chief minister has lost her sleep. It is unfortunate that she is giving protection to the police officers which should have been the other way round. Did she go to his house to shield him? Or had she gone there to shift the treasure to another place? We will move the Election Commission to demand that those police officers who were present at the dharna manch must be barred from election duty.”

Later, the Left Front also held a rally in the city demanding immediate action against those involved in chit fund scams.