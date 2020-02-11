West Bengal Budget populist and has no direction, says Opposition

“In the summer season, 25 units per month is very less for the poor. But the government is saying that they have made electricity free for the poor. That is basically a big lie,” Sinha said. “In the summer season, 25 units per month is very less for the poor. But the government is saying that they have made electricity free for the poor. That is basically a big lie,” Sinha said.

The Opposition parties on Monday termed the state Budget, presented by Finance Minister Amit Mitra in the Assembly, as “populist and without direction”. Calling the Budget “deceiving and statistical jugglery”, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the TMC government’s announcement to give free power up to 75 units in three months to poor households meant nothing.

The BJP leader also hit out at the state government on the issue of employment, rejecting the government’s claim of generating jobs. “There has been no investment in the state. No new industry has been set up in the last eight years on the TMC government. In this Budget too, there is no direction for investment. Every day, unemployment is increasing in the state. The youth are moving out of the state in search of jobs. This Budget gave no direction on how the government is tackling unemployment,” Sinha added.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the Budget did not address the problem of unemployment. “We need detail statistics, where and how much the government has generated employment,” Chakraborty said, slamming the government for not increasing dearness allowance for the state government employees. He also criticised the government’s proposal to set up a separate university for different community.

“The Mamata Banerjee government has proposed to make separate universities for the Matuas, Muslims and tribals. This is very unscientific and should not be done. The government is setting up such universities only for its votebank,” the CPM leader said.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan called the state Budget “incomplete”.

“This Budget gave the accounting for the expenditure but did not show from where the money will come. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the revenue deficit was Rs 10,398 crore. In the previous year’s Budget, it was proposed that the revenue deficit will be zero. But in the real term, it became Rs 6,171 crore. This year again, the revenue deficit proposed is zero but we don’t know where it will go,” Mannan said.

Dismissing the government’s claim on setting up three new universities, Mannan said: “ What is the future of these universities. Already the state government has set up some university. But they have no infrastructure and teacher. So, these universities will not serve any purpose.”

