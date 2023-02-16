West Bengal Budget: North bags tax waiver, extra funds

The Trinamool Congress government has made a major push for developing north Bengal in the Budget for the next fiscal as it has allocated a huge sum of money to the departments responsible for carrying out development projects in the northern part of the state.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly on Wednesday, Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya announced the allocation of Rs 823.29 crore for the development of the region. This is apart from the additional budget for the hill districts in the north that falls under Gorkhaland Territorial Administration or GTA.

According to the government, Rs 823.29 crore will be spent on projects in the 51 Assembly constituencies in north Bengal districts that don’t fall under the GTA.

Also, the minister set aside Rs 13,686 crore for the Home and Hill Affairs Department.

The government has also allocated Rs 976.21 crore for the State Forest Department, which spends nearly 60 per cent on north Bengal districts.

In her Budget speech, the minister also announced to waive agricultural income tax on tea gardens and said that her government would bring out a policy for the issuance of homestead patta to eligible tea garden workers – thereby fulfilling a long-standing demand of the tea workers.

The minister that the North Bengal Development Department completed 2,503 major schemes up to December 31 in the eight districts of the region since its inception in 2012. The completed projects include – the construction of internal roads, bridges, auditoriums, truck terminals, bazar, community halls, boys’ hostels and development of school and college buildings.

Some of the notable projects implemented in such areas are the infrastructure development at Panchanan Barma University, Joygaon College, Saheed Khudiram College, construction of boys hostel at Cooch Behar Government Engineering College, construction of Jai Hind Community Hall at Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong construct of Chalsa Mangalbari Bazar, development of school building at Malbazar Subhasini Girls High School and Jalpeswar Mandir in Jalpaiguri district, construction of a bridge over river Bhagirathi at Joth Priti in Malda district, construction of bore pole bridge at Singhanath Ghat in Uttar Dinajpur district and construction of RSJ bridges at Paschim Nimpur Khari and at Pulunda under Gangarampur block in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

The ruling TMC has been making attempts to expand its base in north Bengal, which has become a BJP stronghold in the state. In the recent Assembly polls, BJP bagged 30 of the 54 seats in the eight north Bengal districts. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged a record 18 seats of the state’s 42 seats. In north Bengal, it secured seven of the eight Lok Sabha seats. With panchayat elections round the corner in the state, the government’s focus on north Bengal is being seen as a move to challenge the BJP.