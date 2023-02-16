West Bengal Budget: 3% hike in DA of state govt staff

IN THE state budget for the 2023-24 fiscal presented in the state Assembly, Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya announced a 3 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for current and retired state government employees, including teachers.

In her budget speech, Bhattacharya said: “We are happy to announce that DA is hiked by 3 per cent for our current and retired government employees. It will be implemented from March.”

The announcement came days after a section of state government officials held protests, demanding clearance of pending DA.

The protesting employees, however, did not express happiness with the hike, saying :it was too little anf too late”. State Government Employees’ Council general secretary Sanket Chakraborty said, “Even after this announcement, the gap in the dearness allowance between the state government employees and their counterparts in the central government remains 32 per cent. The Centre has also announced to provide 4 per cent more DA for its employees. Once it is implemented, then the gap will increase to 36 per cent. This is nothing but eyewash. We strongly oppose such a move by the state government which comes like an insult to government employees.”

At present, central government employees get DA at 38 per cent of their basic salary. The state government employees, after today’s announcement, will get DA at six per cent of their basic salary.

The protesting government employees said that they would continue their protest.

“There is no way we can accept such a meagre increase in our DA. We want the state government to provide us DA in the same way central government employees get. We will continue with our protest,” said one of the protesting employees.

The BJP also hit out at the TMC government for “not paying heed to the demands of government employees.” “This will not serve the purpose of the state government employees who have been demanding their pending DA. The state government failed to address the concern of ita employees. This is not only unfortunate but inhuman as well,” said Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

The CPI(M) said the hike was “too meagre”. “The additional DA of 3 per cent for state government employees is too meagre. The budget proposals presented before the House do not contain the additional DA announcement. It appears to be Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision and not that of the state Cabinet… The state budget is not pro-people or pro-employment creation,” said CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.

Interestingly, the hike in DA was amde towards the end of the budget speech. As Bhattacharya was wrapping up her speech, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a piece of paper to her through minister Aroop Biswas. After receiving the chit, the Finance Minister announced 3 per cent hike in DA.