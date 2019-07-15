West Bengal: BSF steps up vigil after jawan injured in smugglers’ attack; 150 bovines seized

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized more than 150 bovines and caught several smugglers from different location in West Bengal in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

It has increased its vigil in the Indo-Bangladesh border areas in the wake of rising cases of cattle smuggling. On July 11, a BSF jawan had lost his hand after bombs were hurled at him by cattle smugglers in Bongaon. The incident led the BSF to direct its formations to adopt an aggressive posture against trans-border criminals.

“On the intervening night of July 13-14, BSF soldiers from the South Bengal Frontier Kolkata seized 155 cattle by foiling a smuggling attempt on the Indo-Bangla border. The cattle smugglers from Bangladesh assisted by their Indian accomplices attempted to smuggle the cattle through different border locations in Malda, Murshidabad, 24 North Parganas and Nadia district. Smugglers are usually equipped with countrymade bombs, axes, sticks, sickles and high beam torches to attack BSF personnel,” read a BSF statement.

BSF soldiers intercepted the smugglers at various locations and fired several rounds of pump action guns in “self defence” to thwart them carrying cattle across the border. An alleged smuggler from India, identified as Mustafa Gazi (25), was injured.