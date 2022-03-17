West Bengal: BSF seizes 40 gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore near Bangladesh border

The troops of the South Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 40 gold biscuits from an alleged smuggler, who was trying to sneak in the yellow metal from Bangladesh to India from an area in the North 24 Parganas district.

According to a statement, the total weight of the seized gold biscuits is 4.6 kg and is estimated to cost Rs 2.42 crore.

Around 7:45 am, the troops of the Border Out Post, Dobarpara, 158 Battalion, sector Kolkata, noticed the movements of a suspect.

When a jawan challenged him to stop, the smuggler threw his bag and fled towards Bangladesh taking the advantage of the dense vegetation and the Ichhamati river.

By then, the senior officers had reached the spot and 40 gold biscuits were found inside the bag.

The Public Relations Officer and DIG of the South Bengal Frontier, Surjeet Singh Guleria, said, “The Border Security Force is taking strict steps to stop smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border. Due to which, the people involved in such crimes are facing difficulties. Smugglers having wrong intentions will not be spared. BSF troops are given proper training in every modus operandi of the smugglers.”

The seized gold biscuits have been handed over to the Customs Office of Petrapole for further legal proceedings.