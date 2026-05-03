West Bengal braces for rain-soaked election results tomorrow

Written by Avantika Basu

As West Bengal prepares for the Assembly election results on May 4, weather conditions across the state are expected to remain unsettled and rain-bearing through the week.

According to forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a combination of upper air cyclonic circulation and trough systems over eastern India will continue to influence the region, bringing frequent rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Notably, no heatwave conditions are expected, with temperatures remaining stable or slightly below normal due to persistent cloud cover and rainfall.

As per the latest 24-hour data (till 8.30 am on Sunday), widespread rainfall has already been recorded across West Bengal. The IMD centre at Alipore registered a maximum temperature of 32.0°C and a minimum of 22.4°C, along with 11.3 mm of rainfall.

In South Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North & South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and adjoining districts, the week will begin with widespread thunderstorms on May 4.

Birbhum’s Labpur recorded the highest rainfall at 44.2 mm. This was followed by Jhargram (23.2 mm), Bankura (22.8 mm), Manteswar in Purba Bardhaman (22.2 mm), and Canning in South 24 Parganas (20.6 mm). Other areas reporting notable rainfall include Kalaikunda (19.8 mm), Amfu Kharagpur (18.0 mm), Suri (15.2 mm), Contai (13.0 mm), Kakdwip (12.7 mm), and Amta in Howrah (11.5 mm).

On May 4, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at most places, with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph and lightning at isolated locations. These conditions may temporarily disrupt outdoor movement and counting-related arrangements.

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From May 5 to May 7, rainfall activity will remain active across most districts, gradually reducing in intensity towards the latter half of the week.

By May 8 to May 10, rainfall is expected to become more scattered, limited to a few places, though occasional thunderstorms may still occur.

Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 30-33°C, showing no significant change and remaining slightly below typical early-May levels. Nights will remain relatively comfortable due to cloud cover and rainfall.

Residents should remain cautious of lightning strikes, strong winds, and temporary waterlogging, particularly in urban centres. Fishermen along the coast have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 5 due to squally winds reaching 40-60 kmph.

More intense rain in North Bengal

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In North Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Malda, and the Dinajpur regions, more intense and widespread rainfall activity is expected throughout the week.

Significant rainfall was reported from Alipurduar (24.0 mm), followed by Singimari in Cooch Behar (23.2 mm), Sankos Tea Estate (22.0 mm), and Amfu Pundibari (19.6 mm). Other notable rainfall includes Patkapara (18.0 mm), Newlands (13.2 mm), Jhallong in Kalimpong (12.1 mm), and Darjeeling (8.2 mm).

From May 4 onwards, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at most places, particularly in the hill districts and adjoining foothills. Early in the week, some areas may also experience heavy rainfall of 7–11 cm, especially in districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.

Thunderstorms will frequently be accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 40-60 kmph and lightning, posing risks to infrastructure, agriculture, and transport. These conditions are expected to persist till around May 7, after which rainfall intensity will gradually decrease, with precipitation limited to a few places towards the weekend.

No marjor temperature rise

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Unlike typical pre-monsoon heat patterns, temperatures in North Bengal will remain stable, with no major rise in daytime temperatures expected during the next seven days. Hill regions will remain significantly cooler compared to the plains.

Overall, West Bengal is set to experience a week of active pre-monsoon weather, dominated by rainfall and thunderstorms rather than heatwave conditions. The election result day on May 4 is likely to coincide with stormy weather across both South and North Bengal, potentially affecting outdoor activities and mobility.

The persistence of cloud cover and rainfall will keep temperatures in check, offering relief from extreme heat but increasing the risk of lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain impacts.

Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata.