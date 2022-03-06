West Bengal: Board announces strict measures to prevent question paper leaks

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced strict measures to stop question paper leaks during this year’s Madhyamik examinations, which will kick off on Monday.

It has issued a fresh set of guidelines one of which is that the examinees will not be allowed to visit the loo in the first one hour and fifteen minutes into the exam. The rule previously was for the examinees to not step out of the hall for a toilet break or any other reason within the first 45 minutes of the exam.

In previous editions of the state boards, there were alleged instances of examinees taking turns to step out of exam centres and keeping answer scripts ready in the toilet. There were controversies around the alleged question paper leaks from exam centres, on WhatsApp.

Keen to avoid a repeat of such incidents this year, the Board will also arrange for surveillance through closed circuit cameras to prevent question paper leaks.

The state home department has directed the police to explore the possibility of shutting down internet service at the exam centres during the exam.

The Madhyamik was cancelled last year amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state. Exactly a year since, the examinees will be back at their designated centres again to sit for the boards.

An estimated 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys will sit for this year’s Madhyamik, a senior official said on Saturday. The exam will end on March 16.

With the pandemic still around, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly on Saturday said that there will be isolation rooms in all the 4,194 centres across the state, including 1,934 in Kolkata, for candidates

having fever.

“We will implement Covid-19 protocols strictly. Venues will be regularly sanitised and no candidate will be allowed to enter the centres without masks,” he said.

The Board has made it clear that no candidate can use anyone else’s items at the examination centre in a bid to avoid the risk of Covid spread. The examinees and examiners will also have to use masks and hand sanitisers, the guidelines further mandate.