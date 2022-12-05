West Bengal blast: TMC leader’s wife says he ran illegal firecracker unit

The wife of a local Trinamool Congress leader who along with two others was killed in an explosion at his residence in Bhupatinagar area of Purba Medinipur district on Friday night, told police that her husband was running an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit from the premises. Several others were injured in the blast.

Lata Rani Manna, wife of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna, said that it was not a crude bomb that went off but a stock of fire-crackers in the house that caught fire from a lit cigarette.

Rajkumar’s brother Debkumar Manna and another person named Biswajit Gayen died in the incident.

The police have started an investigation into the matter after filing an FIR, officials said.

Lata Rani said, “I repeatedly told my husband not to get into fire-cracker manufacturing but he did not listen,” she claimed.

The police during their preliminary investigation claimed to have found that the explosion may have occurred while making of a crude socket bomb in the house at Nariabila village.

The police claimed to have found the bodies away from the place of occurrence of the blast. Rajkumar’s body was found 2.5 km from the spot, they said.

Advertisement

A senior police officer said, “It was found in the preliminary probe that it was a crude bomb explosion as it could not have produced such a huge sound had it been a fire-cracker explosion. But now, we are seriously looking into Latarani’s claim. We are also trying to figure out as why the bodies were taken far from the spot. The three bodies were recovered from separate places.”

A neighbour of the Mannas and local villagers had claimed on Saturday that they heard a huge sound that shook their houses.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, “It is clear that the TMC is trying to hush up the matter. After the Bogtui killings their leader Anubrata Mondol had said that there was a short-circuit that triggered a fire. This is nothing new. People now understands the tricks of the TMC.”

Advertisement

CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “We understand as how an environment of fear is prevailing in the state. Everybody knows how the blast happened. It is ridiculous.”

Defending his party, TMC leader Jayprakash Majumder said, “No body is expert on the blast. It is a subject of investigation. Forensic experts will come up with their opinion only after a proper investigation in the matter.”