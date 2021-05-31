West Bengal: Black fungus cases rise to 24, active infections further drop to 94,898

Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and Howrah recorded 604, 890, 835 cases respectively, while Nadia logged 698 and East Midnapore trailed closely at 542. (File)

The number of Mucormycosis or ‘Black Fungus’ cases rose to 24 on Sunday with one more confirmed case at the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata. However, with no further deaths reported due to the infection, the state’s black fungus toll remained three.

The state’s single-day Covid-19 caseload decreased further on Sunday, with 11,284 infections reported in the last 24 hours. The deaths, too, fell further below 150. With 142 new fatalities, the state’s overall Covid toll rose to 15,410.

The number of active cases also fell to 94,898, while 18,642 fresh discharges took the overall recoveries in the state to 12,55,932. The discharge rate, as a result, improved further to 91.93%.

Of the 11,284 cases reported in the last 24 hours, North 24 Parganas accounted for the most at 2,482, followed by 1,830 in Kolkata.

Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and Howrah recorded 604, 890, 835 cases respectively, while Nadia logged 698 and East Midnapore trailed closely at 542.

In North Bengal, Darjeeling reported the most cases at 462 in the last 24 hours, followed by Jalpaiguri at 385.

Meanwhile, the condition of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who is under treatment for Covid-19 continued to be stable, with hospital sources saying that he is on intermittent BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen and his blood oxygen

level is at 92%.

He is taking food orally, while his blood pressure is stable and his heart rate is 60 per minute. His capillary blood glucose level is also normal, a health bulletin stated, adding that he has some dry cough.