West Bengal BJP’s Puja outreach: 3,000 book stalls, over 100 medical camps

In a bid to reach out to people, the BJP has decided to set up around 3,000 book stalls and over a hundred medical camps outside Durga Puja pandals.

State BJP general secretary Pratap Banerjee said last year the party had set up about 1,200 book stalls outside puja pandals in and around Kolkata. “This year we will try to set up three thousand stalls and over one hundred medical camps. Our outreach programme will begin from Mahalaya and continue till Bijoya Dashami. Our state mahila morcha workers will visit pandals and interact with the people,” he said.

He added that the mahila morcha members will hold Sindur Khela in popular Durga Puja pandals on Bijoya Dashami. Besides, party workers will also distribute calendars to pandal hoppers.

“This is all about reaching out to the people. We have been doing this for years. Last few years, some puja organisers denied us permission to set up stalls. This year we have not faced any difficulty so far. We have received a lot of support this time from a large number of puja organisers,” BJP leader Banerjee said.

The move could be seen as an attempt to counter TMC’s public relation strategy, under which CM Mamata Banerjee has asked the leaders to remain present in their respective areas during Durga Puja.

The TMC, however, appeared unfazed by BJP’s initiative of the saffron party. “We do not politicise festivals,” said a senior TMC leader.