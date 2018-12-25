West Bengal: BJP workers, cops injured in clash during ‘law violation event’

Several BJP workers and police officers were injured during a clash Monday in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.

The incident took place during a ‘law-violation programme’, organised by BJP to protest the state government’s decision to deny permission for ‘rath yatra’.

As per a PTI report, at least 54 people have been either arrested or detained in connection with it, police said.

Police claimed they resorted to lathi charge after BJP workers threw stones at them. “Some people threw stones at us. To control the situation and in order to disperse the crowd we restored to lathi charge. Some police officers were injured”, said a police officer. Around 20 people were injured during the clash, sources said.

However, BJP has said that it was done by “outsiders”. “It was a scheduled programme. Some people threw stones, but they were not BJP workers. The incident was unfortunate”, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, state minister Jyotipriyo Mullick and senior TMC leader alleged that BJP tried to create law and order problem intentionally. “…BJP is master of creating law and order problem. Ghosh should not only be arrested but his party should also be banned by Election Commission”, said Mullick.