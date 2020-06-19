Watch: In Asansol, BJP worker confuses China’s Xi Jinping with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

Protests against China in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Protests against China in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

At a protest against Chinese troops for killing 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh, BJP workers in Paschim Bardhaman district’s Asansol city on Thursday confused the country’s President Xi Jinping with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral across social media platforms, a local BJP leader said the party would protest against China by burning an effigy of “China’s Pradhan Mantri [Prime Minister] Kim Jong”. He also urged people to boycott Chinese goods to hurt the country economically.

“We have taken out a rally against China and are protesting against the killing of our jawans. We will burn the effigy of Chinese PM Kim Jong. We will also appeal to people not to buy Chinese products, and weaken China’s economy by buying swadeshi products,” said Ganesh Mandi, who was seen wearing a BJP facemask.

