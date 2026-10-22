Bengal BJP worker hacked and shot dead at home by gang of 11; family points to TMC

A 35-year-old West Bengal BJP worker was allegedly hacked and shot dead by unknown assailants at his house in Malda late on Wednesday evening. Samir Ghosh was alone at home in English Bazar during Dashami, the tenth and final day of the Durga Puja festival, when a group of 10 or 11 assailants allegedly forced their way inside and carried out the attack.

According to police sources, initial investigations indicate that Ghosh was first hacked and subsequently shot twice at close range to ensure his death. The victim’s brother, Vivek Ghosh, stated that Samir had been facing long-standing threats due to his political affiliation with the BJP and had avoided stepping out of his house out of fear. The victim’s family has accused a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker and his associates of executing the murder over political rivalry.