Bengal BJP worker hacked and shot dead at home by gang of 11; family points to TMC

The Malda police arrested one suspect and launched a search for others after the family of slain BJP worker Samir Ghosh accused local TMC members of political murder.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 04:08 PM IST
Bengal BJP worker killedMalda BJP worker Samir Ghosh was allegedly hacked and shot dead at his home (Express photo/Special arrangement).
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A 35-year-old West Bengal BJP worker was allegedly hacked and shot dead by unknown assailants at his house in Malda late on Wednesday evening. Samir Ghosh was alone at home in English Bazar during Dashami, the tenth and final day of the Durga Puja festival, when a group of 10 or 11 assailants allegedly forced their way inside and carried out the attack.

According to police sources, initial investigations indicate that Ghosh was first hacked and subsequently shot twice at close range to ensure his death. The victim’s brother, Vivek Ghosh, stated that Samir had been facing long-standing threats due to his political affiliation with the BJP and had avoided stepping out of his house out of fear. The victim’s family has accused a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker and his associates of executing the murder over political rivalry.

Senior police officials confirmed that they have received a written complaint against eight people. The police have arrested one suspect, identified as Ranjan Ghosh, while a search is underway to trace and apprehend the remaining seven.

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Explained | What makes West Bengal’s brand of political violence unique? An Expert Explains

Congress leader’s murder

The incident highlights a continuing trend of political killings in the state, following a similar case in August where a senior Congress leader and his son were gunned down in Nadia’s Nakashipara. In that incident, Anisur Rahman, vice-president of the Congress’s Nadia district unit, and his son Abu Sufiyan Rahman were allegedly killed near the Nagadi railway gate.

The Congress leader was driving home with his son from Bethuadahari when the incident occurred. According to police, a group of miscreants allegedly waited near the Nagadi railway gate, about 200 meters from their home in Nakashipara. A black Scorpio was reportedly parked just outside the underpass.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants abruptly attacked as the Congress leader’s car emerged from the underpass, firing indiscriminately at the vehicle. Both the father and son were rushed to Bethuadahari state general hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

A local Trinamool Congress panchayat chief was subsequently arrested in connection with the Nadia murders.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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