West Bengal: BJP worker killed in blast, key suspect held

A BJP worker was killed in a bomb attack in Barrackpore’s Bhatpara area on Sunday, the police said on Monday. One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of trader Jay Prakash Yadav while another accused is in hospital for treatment.

The Opposition party has blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the attack, an allegation denied by the ruling party.

Sources said Yadav was injured along with three others after some people on a bike threw bombs at him just a few metres from his house. The incident occurred when the BJP worker and his mother were talking to one of their neighbours. At least four bombs were reportedly hurled. Two directly hit Yadav, deliver fatal blows to his head. All four were taken to the Bhatpara State General Hospital but the BJP worker was declared dead on arrival.

The police said the murder was the fallout of a land dispute between Yadav and prime accused Animesh Pal who is now in police custody. “One person has been arrested and another accused person is in hospital for treatment. He will be arrested in due course,” Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma told The Indian Express.

“The father of the deceased person confirmed that the accused had threatened the victim just before the incident. Investigation of the case is in process,” said a police official.

On Monday, Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh and his supporters blocked a road in protest against Yadav’s killing and demanded action against those behind the murder. The protesters dispersed after police intervened. A BJP delegation also submitted a deputation to the police, listing the party’s demands.

In a tweet, the BJP said, “Violence continues after the elections in West Bengal! TMC miscreants bombed and killed BJP activist Shri Joy Prakash Yadav in Barrackpore. Many false cases have been filed against him because he supported BJP. The death of Democracy in Bengal, freedom strangled!”