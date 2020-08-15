West Bengal: Khanakul remains tense as BJP worker killed in clash over hoisting tricolor on I-Day

Khanakul: Bengal BJP workers have launched a protest against the death of their worker.

A tense situation prevailed in Khanakul area of West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Saturday after a 40-year-old BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death following a clash that broke out over hoisting the national flag on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Protesting against the death of their worker, Bengal BJP has announced a 12-hour bandh in the area demanding the arrest of those involved in the incident. The BJP has alleged that their worker has been murdered by the TMC, a charge denied by the ruling party who called it a fallout of BJP’s internal feud.

The deceased has been identified as Sudarshan Pramanik.

A huge police force has been deployed in Khanakul, Hooghly. A huge police force has been deployed in Khanakul, Hooghly.

“A clash broke out in Khanakul. One person has been killed. A probe into the incident is on,” said SP Tathagata Basu. According to the police, two groups wanted to hoist the flag at the same place before the clash took place. A total of eight persons have been detained in the case. A huge police force has been deployed in the area.

While the police have refused to comment on the political affiliation of the people involved in the clash, locals claimed that a few BJP workers had gathered at Khanakul to hoist the flag when they were stopped by another group who too wanted to hoist the flag at the same place. The two sides then pelted stones at each other, locals claimed.

“They cannot stop BJP like this. We condemn this incident in strongest of words. We would do a movement against this untill the culprits are arrested,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP’s national secretary.

“Till date, 108 BJP workers and leaders have been killed,” added Sayantan Basu, BJP general secretary.

Countering BJP’s charge, the TMC claimed that the incident was a fall out of BJP’s internal feud. “They are trying to gain political mileage over this death. It is a fallout of their internal feud,” said Dilip Yadav, Hooghly TMC President.

