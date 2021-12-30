West Bengal: BJP wants municipal polls postponed as cases rise

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday said that the state election commission should reconsider its decision to hold elections to Siliguri, Asansol, Chandannagar and Bidhannagar municipal corporations on January 22 in the wake of an increase in Covid-19 cases across the state.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP state chief said, “We will appeal to the state government and the state election commission to form an expert committee of eminent doctors of the state and take their opinion on whether it is possible and justified to hold the civic polls on January 22.”

“(Covid-19) cases are increasing every day. People could not maintain social distancing norms during the year-end festive season as a result of which the infection has started spreading again. We feel that if the spike in Covid-19 cases persists, the state election commission should reconsider its decision of holding the civic elections on January 22,” Majumdar added.

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) on Tuesday formally notified elections to the municipal corporations of Siliguri, Asansol, Chandannagar and Bidhannagar on January 22.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday announced its list of candidates for Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) election. Unlike the Left, which announced its candidates for 34 wards in the civic body, the BJP named candidates in all 47 wards of the SMC.

The move followed a meeting of BJP leaders with the district party leadership where the names were finalised.