West Bengal: BJP walks out of Assembly, stages protest

THE BJP on Monday demanded answers from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio, over the killings of two councillors belonging to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress a day before. BJP MLAs then walked out of the Assembly and staged a protest over

the issue.

Earlier, in the Assembly, BJP MLA Manoj Orao mentioned the murders and flagged the “deplorable law and order situation” in the state.

Later, TMC’s Tajmul Hossain also drew attention to the murder of its Panihati councillor.

Opposition groups called for the Chief Minister to resign over the incidents. She made no statement.

This angered the BJP MLAs. They complained that the people’s representatives are not safe.

Outside the Assembly, BJP MLAs protested with posters with pictures of the two slain MLAs. The MLAs also raised slogans about Panihati and Jhalda.

BJP’s Shankar Ghosh said, “On Sunday, we saw a grim picture. Two elected representatives have been killed in the state.”