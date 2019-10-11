West Bengal BJP to take out 10-day statewide Gandhi Sankalp rally from Oct 15

The BJP has decided to take out a Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state from October 15 to 24 as part of its mass outreach programme.

According to state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, the party wants to take Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals to people through this yatra.

“This year we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. As part of this, we will take out a 150 km yatra across the state. Every day our leaders and workers will walk for 15 km. This will continue for 10 days starting from October 15. We will touch upon all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal. The motive of this yatra is to make people aware of Gandhiji’s ideals,” Ghosh told The Indian Express.

The Congress, meanwhile, took a dig at BJP for resorting to Gandhi’s ideals for carrying out mass outreach programme.

“Those who have no contribution towards our freedom movement are likely to resort to the biggest force behind the country’s freedom movement. It is not surprising to see them falling back on Gandhi’s ideals. They have no one in their party to fall back on. It is also worth seeing that Gandhi is still relevant for a party, which wants to remove all contribution of Congress party leaders made towards this great country,” said Congress leader Riju Ghoshal.