West bengal BJP to hold condolence meet for Vajpayee, Mamata invited

The state BJP will organise an all-party condolence meeting for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on August 25 here.

The former Prime Minister breathed his last on August 16. Speaking to The Indian Express, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “We have decided to hold a condolence meeting for Vajpayee ji on August 25. We will invite leaders of all major political parties to attend the programme. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be invited.”

“We have earmarked three auditoriums for the event. We are awaiting a response from them,” Ghosh added.

TMC leaders were not available for comments.

Meanwhile, as part of the BJP’s programme to immerse Vajpayee’s ashes in various rivers across the country, the ‘asthi kalash’ will be brought to Kolkata on August 21 and will be taken to Gangasagar where it will be immersed.

