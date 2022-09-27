West Bengal: BJP says CM spoiling Durga Puja sanctity, TMC hits back

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over starting Durga Puja inaugurations even before Mahalaya, saying she was spoiling the sanctity of the festival.

Party national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “She has already decided that she will pay money to put her picture in the marquees. If not physically, she will inaugurate virtually. She also recites Chandipath wrongly. She has ruined the sanctity of Durga Puja.”

Reacting sharply, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “I think he (Ghosh) is mentally unstable. She is inaugurating Puja pandals and mandaps, not starting the Puja itself. Many organisers want the CM to inaugurate the puja. They had requested her long time ago. The inaugurations have nothing to do with Puja donations.”

CM Banerjee started Puja inaugurations last Thursday.Besides the Sribhoomi Sporting Club, she has inaugurated the Puja of FD Block, Salt Lake and Tala Pratyay.

On Monday also, the Chief Minister inaugurated 12 Durga Puja marquees, including the one at Kalighat Milan Sangha in south Kolkata.