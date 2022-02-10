West Bengal: BJP says candidates heckled & stopped from filing papers

Opposition candidates, especially from the BJP, alleged that they were on Wednesday heckled and stopped from filing nomination for upcoming civic polls in West Bengal.

In Cooch Behar’s Dinhata, nine BJP candidates were stopped allegedly by TMC workers from filing their nomination at treasury building beside the SDO office. The candidates were accompanied by MLAs Mihir Goswami, Baren Barman and Sushil Chandra Barman, who had CAPF personnel as their security escorts.

Soon, TMC MLA Udayan Guha reached the spot and trained his guns at the BJP MLAs. “The civic polls are being conducted with the help of state police. Then why is the nomination being filed in the presence of CAPF? The BJP has to answer to this,” Guha said.

Later, the BJP MLAs were allowed to file their nomination. However, one BJP candidate could not file her nomination paper as it was allegedly torn up by TMC workers. “This is how they want to hold the civic polls, by preventing our workers from filing nominations. The TMC wants to unleash a reign of terror to win the election,” said Goswami. As soon as they came out from the building, TMC supporters allegedly pelted eggs at Goswami and raised ‘go back’ slogans. Later, a huge contingent of police arrived at the spot and used batons to disperse the troublemakers. Wednesday was the last day for filing nomination papers.

Meanwhile, at Bolpur in Birbhum district, BJP candidates alleged that they were similarly prevented by the TMC from filing nominations. Several candidates claimed they were beaten up and confined to a room near the SDO office. After the TMC candidates filed their nomination papers, the BJP nominees, accompanied by Birbhum district president Sanyashi Mondal, went to the SDO office to submit theirs.

However, they alleged that the TMC workers stopped them on their way and took them to the office of a local market committee where they were kept confined.

Several of them were allegedly beaten up. BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay rushed to the spot to rescue their workers. “This is nothing but a conspiracy to stop our candidates from filing nominations.” said Mondal.

TMC MLA Chandranath Sinha said, “Our workers filed their nomination without any hassle. If they so wanted, we could also have taken their workers to file their papers. The BJP fears losing the polls and are staging a drama.”