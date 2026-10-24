West Bengal BJP scotches buzz over ex-TMC councillors contesting civic polls

The West Bengal BJP has ruled out seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporation elections and dismissed speculation that former Trinamool Congress councillors could contest on its tickets.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
4 min readOct 24, 2026 10:54 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari interacts with Sabar community people during an event, in Jhargram on Friday. (ANI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari interacts with Sabar community people during an event, in Jhargram on Friday. (ANI Photo)
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The BJP state unit on Friday ruled out seat-sharing arrangements with potential allies for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections and scotched speculations that several former TMC councillors could fight the polls on its tickets.

The party held a series of strategy meetings on Friday to finalise preparations for the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations. The high-level discussions brought together state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya, Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, and regional leaders, along with Central Observer Sunil Bansal, who arrived in Kolkata late Thursday evening ahead of follow-up meetings on Saturday.

Amid speculation over the BJP’s candidate selections, Bhattacharya said the party is yet to finalise its lists for the urban polls.

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“Who will contest as a candidate has not yet been decided. I extend Bijoya Dashami greetings to all those whose names you are mentioning,” he said when asked about a few former TMC councillors.

“There is no party called Trinamool Congress. The BJP fought the elections in West Bengal on its own strength, and the people rejected TMC. The BJP learnt some lessons from the 2021 elections and based on that, fought the 2026 elections, forming the state government under Suvendu Adhikari’s leadership with a two-thirds majority. So the BJP didn’t come to power by anyone’s grace. The people of the state have faith; in Kolkata people have faith. We achieved results as expected in Kolkata. The people of Howrah also trust us. We are in a comfortable majority in both places. We will form our administration in both municipal corporations,” Bhattacharya said.

Reaffirming its commitment to contesting independently across all wards, the party ruled out any seat-sharing arrangements or alliances.

“We fought alone in this state and won so many seats. Naturally, we have not discussed any seat-sharing arrangement with allies so far,” said Sukanta Majumdar.

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He reiterated the party’s push to prioritise grassroot workers over recent crossovers. “What will happen with the TMC councillors in politics will be decided by the party in the coming days. We want most of the BJP workers to be the ones who get tickets. We do not want those who have switched allegiance,” he said.

Also Read | Dipke targets Supreme Court’s Bengal remarks: ‘Would SC tell Modi to contest next polls?’

According to party sources, if plans proceed as scheduled, the state BJP unit expects to finalise its candidate list before Kali Puja, with an official announcement expected by late October or early November.

According to sources, candidate selection in Howrah will heavily favour dedicated workers who stood by the BJP, with a clean public image serving as the top criterion to ensure candidates remain free from controversy. Leaders have also been directed to conduct granular reviews of local public grievances and bring attention to stalled development projects under the previous TMC regime.

Addressing rumours about potential defectors, BJP MLA Umesh Rai confirmed that candidates crossing over from the TMC or other parties will not receive tickets.

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Meanwhile, senior TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee faction MLA Kunal Ghosh took a jibe at the opposition, saying, “If the BJP fields anyone who has crossed over from the TMC, it must be understood that they do not have enough of their own people to nominate.”

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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