West Bengal BJP president arrested for attempting to visit violence-hit areas in Howrah

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested Saturday after he defied a government order of Section 144 CrPC and attempted to visit the violence-hit areas in Howrah district.

Earlier, the police stopped Majumdar at his residence in New Town from going to Howrah, citing that his visit could deteriorate the law and order situation in the district. However, he tried to leave when the police once again restrained him and BJP workers entered into a scuffle with the police.

In his third attempt to visit Howrah, Majumdar was stopped at Vidyasagar Setu Toll Plaza and was arrested. On Saturday morning, the state government had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in various places of Howrah in view of the violence which panned out over the last two days. According to the police, by attempting to visit the area, Majumdar has violated the government order. He was taken to Lalbazar Central Lock Up of the Kolkata Police. Soon after, BJP workers staged a protest outside Lalbazar to demand his immediate release.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal was also stopped by the police from visiting the violence-hit areas in Howrah. Condemning the move, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari in a tweet said, “I condemn the manner in which @BJP4Bengal President; MP Sri @DrSukantaBJP & Party Secretary; eminent Lawyer Smt @impriyankabjp have been obstructed by WB Administration. It’s proof that they’re hiding the truth. I am on the way to Balarampur; Purulia, to address a public meeting.”

He added, “I would be visiting the charred BJP Howrah Rural Party Office tomorrow. I assure our Karyakartas that, our Party Office is like a Temple to us, it would be rebuilt from the ashes. Look at history, foreign invaders razed our Temples to ground but today the saffron flags wave atop.”