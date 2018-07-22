Mamata announces meet for federal front, BJP plans counter-rally; PM Modi to attend

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha (centre). BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha (centre).

The BJP on Saturday said it would organise a rally in Brigade Parade ground on January 23 next year, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move comes hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she would hold a “mega rally” at the same venue on January 19 to unite the Opposition against the NDA government at the Centre.

“The BJP is planning to take out rath yatras across the state in January next year… The final meeting will be held at Brigade Parade Ground on January 23. Our party leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

Sinha said Mamata was trying to hold on to her party workers by making such an announcement.

“The party which is involved in scams and syndicate raj is now calling for a change at the Centre… It only knows how to indulge in violence. Today, Mamata also attacked BJP because it is the only party which is making her afraid… She remained silent on CPM and Congress throughout her speech, which shows her true intent… I am making it clear that this is the last time she will hold a Shahid Diwas rally on the streets of Kolkata. From next year, they will hold the rally in a closed room,” Sinha said.

Echoing the same, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “She has understood BJP has gained a lot of ground in Bengal, otherwise why would the ruling party organise a counter to BJP’s rally? It means we are ahead of them.”

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said TMC is paving the way for more violence by asking workers to win all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“Before panchayat polls, she asked her party workers to win 100 per cent panchayat seats. We have all seen what the result was. The rural polls were marred by violence… Around 20,000 seats were won uncontested. She must ask herself why BJP is gaining ground in Bengal. It is because of her that the saffron party is making inroads here,” he said.

On the defection of Congress MLAs to TMC, Chowdhury said, “They were either threatened or bought. In West Bengal, false cases are slapped against Opposition leaders and their family members. The TMC is following a carrot and stick policy.”

CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said, “Taxpayers’ money has been utilised to fund the entire cost of this so-called Shahid Diwas rally. Camps have been organised for party workers and transportation too has been provided to them… This rally has become more of a celebration than paying tribute to martyrs,” Chakraborty said.

