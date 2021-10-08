West Bengal: BJP picks new faces for 4 seats, Cong to contest 1

The state BJP on Thursday announced its candidates for the October 30 Assembly bypoll to Khardaha in North 24 Parganas, Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, Dinhata in Cooch Behar and Santipur in Nadia.

BJP’s picks Joy Saha (Khardaha), Palash Raha (Gosaba), Niranjan Biswas (Santipur) and Ashok Mandal (Dinhata) have been at the forefront of party’s organisational work.

The Congress on Thursday decided to field its candidate Raju Pal in Santipur, leaving out the three other seats. The TMC and Left Front had already announced their candidates for the four seats. Left Front chairman Biman Bose said they had decided to fight all the seats after getting no Congress reply.

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury had earlier said if they found an appropriate candidate, they would fight Santipur.