West Bengal: BJP observes statewide ‘Black Day’ protest, 12-hour bandh in Basirhat

The BJP on Monday observed a 12-hour bandh in Basirhat subdivision and also a ‘Black Day’ across the state to protest against the killing of their party workers at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. The party took out rallies in Kolkata and across the state to mark the ‘Black Day’ and slammed the state government for failing to check the law-and-order situation.

The bandh at Basirhat received a positive response from the people as most of the establishments downed shutters and a few buses and vans were seen plying on the road. The situation at violence-hit Bhangipara village remained tense as many villagers fled the area fearing more clashes.

“Since the morning a lot of people have moved to their relatives’ place elsewhere fearing more violence. This has never happened here,” said Nitai Ghosh, a resident of the Bhangipara.

At Malancha area of the district, BJP workers took out rallies and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. They also disrupted movement of vehicles and trains by squatting on roads and railway tracks at many places in Basirhat. Meanwhile, a large police contingent was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

“There is no democracy in the state. The Mamata Banerjee government is a mute spectator to political violence. The law-and-order situation is deteriorating every day. Today our bandh was successful, and we will continue with our protest against the administration till justice is meted out to the affected families,” said BJP national executive member, Mukul Roy.

In Kolkata, the BJP Mahila Morcha, led by its state president Locket Chatterjee, took out a protest rally. BJP workers wore black ribbon on their head to mark their protest. Chatterjee demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.

“She should tender her resignation as the chief minister. She has failed to arrest the culprits, who are roaming free. She has no moral authority to remain in her position,” Chatterjee said.

On Saturday, BJP workers Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mondal were killed and one party supporter Debdas Mondal went missing following a clash between TMC and BJP at Bhangipara village under Sandeshkhali I block.

One TMC worker Kaim Mollah too was killed in the clash. Since then both parties have traded charges against each other and the matter has reached before the Union Home Ministry, which has asked the state government to take steps to check the law-and-order situation. Despite repeated attempts, TMC’s comment on the bandh was not available.