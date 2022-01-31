West Bengal: BJP MP’s aide held for TMC man’s murder

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested Sunday for his alleged involvement in the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Gopal Majumdar in the Ichapore area of North 24 Parganas district. The accused, Vijay Mukherjee, is considered to be a close aide of BJP MP Arjun Singh and was arrested in the Noapara area.

Majumdar was the former TMC district president of North Parganas. His wife, Shipra, is a councillor of ward number 3 of North Barrackpore municipality.

According to the police, the 56-year-old TMC leader was attacked by a group of men on Saturday night while he was returning home from the party office in Babji Colony, in the Ichapur area. Police suspect that the attackers first stabbed him and then shot him.

“They used sharp weapons to attack him. He was taken to the hospital with a bullet wound and injuries from a sharp weapon. The motive behind the murder isn’t clear yet. Police are examining footage of all CCTVs installed in nearby areas,” said a police official. Eyewitnesses told the police that a group of miscreants blocked Majumdar’s way while he was on his way home and later attacked him. They soon heard the sound of firing and later found Majumdar lying in a pool of blood.

He was first taken to Ichapur Rifle Factory Hospital from there he was taken to Barrackpore BN Bose Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the police. Local TMC leaders claimed that Majumdar was killed between 9-9:30 pm on Saturday.

Following the arrest, TMC lashed out at the BJP while criticising Singh. “Associates of BJP’s Arjun Singh murdered Gopal Majumdar to unleash terror before the civic polls,” said Trinamool’s Naihati MLA Partha Bhowmik.

West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mullick said, “He ( Arjun Singh) is a professional killer.” Hitting back, BJP’s Singh said, “Jyotipriya had been removed from the food ministry for embezzling millions of rupees and many cases that have been filed against him have not been dismissed yet by the court, so he shouldn’t raise fingers at others.”