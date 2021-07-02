West Bengal: BJP MP writes to Railways minister, seeks resumption of local & Metro services

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Thursday wrote to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, urging him that the authorities of Eastern and South-Eastern Railways, as well as the Metro Railways impress upon the West Bengal government the need to resume suburban rail and Metro services.

In his letter to Goyal, the BJP leader talked about the difficulties faced by the people due to overcrowding in buses and other public transport. He added that with proper Covid 19 protocol in place, the trains must be allowed to run.

“The terms of the lockdown in W Bengal are whimsical. Buses are allowed but local trains & Kolkata Metro are not. Commuters are facing enormous hardship & loss of livelihood. I have today requested the Rail Minister to initiate the process of resumption of services,” said Dasgupta in a tweet, sharing a copy of the letter.

Recently, the state government had announced some relaxations, allowing public transport such as buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws to play with 50 per cent seating capacity. However, suburban train and Kolkata Metro services continued to remain suspended.