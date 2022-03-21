West Bengal: BJP MP alleges ‘bomb attack’, workers hold protest rally

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagannath Sarkar has alleged that his car escaped a crude bomb attack in Nadia district of West Bengal on Saturday night.

The saffron party workers on Sunday took out a rally in Kolkata city to protest against the purported attack when the Ranaghat MP was going from Kalyani to Ranaghat in the district after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’, a film on the exodus of Pandits from Kashmir valley. The protesters also blocked traffic on the National Highway-12.

Sarkar alleged that a country-made bomb was hurled at his vehicle in the Haringhata area but it missed its target since his car was moving at a high speed.

“Bengal’s culture is fast deteriorating. People are coming under attacks. Miscreants are being encouraged to attack MPs and MLAs. I attend public programmes everyday. Politically, they (Trinamool Congress) want to stop me, either by slapping false cases or by any means,” alleged Sarkar.

Later, the road blockades were removed by the police.

“My car was travelling at around 100 kmph when a bomb exploded behind my vehicle. No other party would do it. I am sure that the ruling party (TMC) workers are behind the attack,” added Sarkar.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “This incident proves that BJP MPs are not safe in the state. Now imagine the condition of BJP workers here. Every day there are incidents of shootouts in Kolkata and other parts of the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being the home minister has failed to ensure law and order in the state. She has destroyed the law and order completely.”

Dismissing the allegations, TMC leader Jaiprakash Majumdar claimed that no such attack took place on the MP’s vehicle. “He is making a baseless allegation just to get central security for himself. There was no attack on his convoy,” said Majumdar.