Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

West Bengal BJP MLA seeks new UT from Rarh region

BJP MLA from West Bengal’s Bankura, Niladri Shekhar Dana, on Sunday said that the state’s Rarh region comprising Purulia, Bankura and parts of Birbhum and Jungle Mahals should be declared a union territory (UT).

The MLA said, “Though I am not in favour of dividing Bengal, those who have voted for me are like God to me. We the people of Rarh region are deprived of basic amenities like water, food etc. People here are not getting any benefits of development scheme. In such a situation, we want the Prime Minister to intervene and declare the region a union territory.”

The Rarh region in West Bengal is considered as a saffron stronghold.

Last year, BJP’s Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan had demanded the creation of Junglemahal state consisting of Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, parts of Birbhum, East and South Medinipur districts besides some other areas. Khan had said, “While on the one hand, Bengal is turning into a refuge for the Rohingyas, CM Mamata Banerjee is disallowing the implementation of the CAA ( Citizenship Amendment Act) on the other. It won’t be in distant future when we will be called outsiders in our own land. That is why I feel Rarh should be made a separate state.”

The party’s Onda MLA Amarnath Shakha too too had raised the same issue.

A senior TMC leader said, “The BJP only knows the divide and rule tactic. Sometimes they demand a separate state in north Bengal and then they start raising the same demand for the south. They resort to certain politics to please a section of people. The state government’s schemes have reached one and all. If anyone is deprived of anything, it is because of the BJP’s petty politics in that area. As far as he (MLA Dana) is concerned, I would like to remind people of Bengal that he is the same person who used his influence to get appointment in AIIMS Kalyani for his daughter.”

Dana was questioned in the case which is being probed by the CID.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 02:28:37 am
