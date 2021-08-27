West Bengal: BJP member held for ‘cheating’; framed, she claims

Bengal BJP’s minority cell member Nazia Elahi Khan (36) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of providing him with legal help in a matrimonial case.

“From the year 2019 onwards, Nazia Elahi Khan…impersonated as a lawyer and cheated the complainant of Rs 6 lakh,” said an officer of Kolkata’s Girish Park Police station where the case was registered. Khan was earlier known to have represented Ishrat Jahan, who was one of the petitioners against triple talaq, in the Supreme Court.

“I have been framed,” she said while she was being taken from a court, which sent her to police custody till September 3.

It is alleged that Khan had taken money from complainant Sandeep Agarwal, a resident of VIP Road in Kolkata, with a promise to expedite his matrimonial case. “After receiving the amount, she neither expedited the case nor helped me,” claimd Agarwal, alleging that she had also threatened him with dire consequences. Khan, who was arrested from Raghunathpur in the morning, has been booked under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (chesting), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furthurance of common intention).