Friday, Oct 28, 2022

West Bengal: BJP leader Rahul Sinha says all rapists in state from TMC, draws flak

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Thursday alleged that all rapists in West Bengal belonged to the Trinamool Congress, triggering a war of words between the state’s ruling party and the Opposition.

Raising questions about women’s safety in West Bengal on the sidelines of a ‘Bhai Dooj’ (Bhai Phonta) function at the BJP’s office in Kolkata, Sinha claimed that rape cases have increased in the state with the support of the Chief Minister. He said, “A woman chief minister has taken the state to the first position in the country in terms of violence against women. The CM says rape is a minor incident. She wants to settle the rape cases with money. Will rape cases in such a situation increase or decrease? Hundred percent rapists in the state are Trinamool people. There is none from any other party.”

Taking a jibe at Sinha, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “I wish good luck to those in the opposition party defaming the Trinamool Congress. As a sister, I wish those in the opposition party a long and healthy life. I hope they will prosper even if they insult us.”

She added, “The evidence of how secure Bengal is under Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) has been found in a report of the central government. Those who saying otherwise should go to a BJP-ruled state and check facts there. The central report revealed that Kolkata is the most secure city in the country. And India’s most insecure city Delhi is in the hands of the Union Home Minister. So such statements by BJP leaders are nothing more than opposition for the sake of opposition.”

State Parliamentary Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said, “I don’t want to respond to such statements. All I want to say is that the BJP should look at the so-called double-engine governments before complaining. The National Crime Bureau report says most cases of violence against women occur in BJP-ruled states.”

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 05:46:23 am
