West Bengal BJP leader held in old case, party cries foul

Birbhum police arrested the vice-president of state BJP Yuva Morcha, Dhruba Saha, from his house at Nalhati in the district on Sunday.

Refusing to disclose the details, police said he has been arrested in connection with an old case.

Sources said there are 15 cases lodged against him for violence and under arms Act among others in various police stations across the district. Earlier, Saha was arrested in a chit fund case and was out on bail.

On Friday, Saha had threatened to put police officers in jail, while addressing a protest meet outside the SP office in Suri.

The BJP was protesting against the police for sending the body of a worker, who was allegedly killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC)-backed men, from Kolkata to a Bolpur hospital morgue without informing the family.

On Friday, Saha had said, “Once we come to power in Bengal, we will put the Superintendent of Police (SP) behind bars. His time is up.”

The BJP termed the arrest vendetta by police.

“Police are slapping false cases against our workers and leaders. Yesterday (Saturday) 42 workers were arrested during our agitation. Today (Sunday) our yuva morcha leader has been arrested. Instead of arresting the TMC goons responsible for the death of our worker Swarup Gorai, our members are being targeted. How long will the police stop the BJP like this? We have right to organise democratic protests,” district BJP president Shyamapada Mondal said, accusing the ruling TMC of using the police. No one from the TMC was available for a reaction.