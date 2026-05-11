‘Only licensed markets will function’: New BJP government moves to dismantle Bengal’s ‘syndicate raj’, cattle smuggling

Fulfilling a key electoral promise, the new BJP government in West Bengal has begun efforts to curb the alleged “syndicate raj” and illegal cattle smuggling in the state. On Sunday, Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala verbally instructed all district administrations to take strict action against both practices.
During the Bengal Assembly election campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party repeatedly promised that, if voted to power, it would end the alleged syndicate system and crack down on cattle smuggling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated these assurances during several campaign rallies in the state.
The directive issued by Chief Secretary Nariala to all superintendents of police (SPs) and commissioners of police (CPs) came just days after the new government assumed office, signalling that law and order would be a major administrative priority.
“Please ensure that there is no illegal transportation of cattle in the state. Proper checking should be done, and legal action should be initiated. Only legal and licensed cattle haats/markets will function. All illegal cattle haats be closed in your respective jurisdictions,” read the message circulated among senior officers.
The state government also directed district authorities to crack down on illegal cattle markets operating in border districts, including Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, and North 24 Parganas.
During Mamata Banerjee’s tenure, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated several cattle smuggling cases. The probes led to the arrest of multiple TMC leaders, including senior leader Anubrata Mondal. Despite these investigations, the BJP continued to allege that cattle smuggling remained unchecked in West Bengal.
In addition, officials have been instructed to dismantle alleged syndicate networks operating at the district and block levels, which the BJP claims expanded during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.
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The BJP also accused the previous government of allowing syndicate networks to flourish across multiple sectors. According to the party, these groups, allegedly linked to TMC leaders, controlled the supply and distribution of materials from the district level down to local blocks.
After being chosen as the BJP legislative party leader, newly elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government would implement the promises outlined in its “Sankalpa Patra” manifesto. The latest directives are being seen as among the first major steps in that direction.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More