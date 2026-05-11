‘Only licensed markets will function’: New BJP government moves to dismantle Bengal’s ‘syndicate raj’, cattle smuggling

The directive issued by Chief Secretary Nariala to all superintendents of police (SPs) and commissioners of police (CPs) came just days after the new government assumed office. (File Photo)

Fulfilling a key electoral promise, the new BJP government in West Bengal has begun efforts to curb the alleged “syndicate raj” and illegal cattle smuggling in the state. On Sunday, Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala verbally instructed all district administrations to take strict action against both practices.

During the Bengal Assembly election campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party repeatedly promised that, if voted to power, it would end the alleged syndicate system and crack down on cattle smuggling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated these assurances during several campaign rallies in the state.

The directive issued by Chief Secretary Nariala to all superintendents of police (SPs) and commissioners of police (CPs) came just days after the new government assumed office, signalling that law and order would be a major administrative priority.