No liquor sale on Maha Asthami, no DJs, roadblocks: BJP government in Bengal outlines new Puja rules

From scrapping the annual Puja Carnival, introduced by the previous TMC government in 2017, to banning the sale of liquor on Maha Ashtami, the BJP government in West Bengal on Monday announced a slew of measures that will be adopted in this year’s Durga Puja in the state.

The BJP government, however, would continue to give assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh to the Puja committees, albeit with some conditions.

Speaking to mediapersons after chairing a preparatory meeting for the upcoming festival at Kolkata’s Milan Mela grounds, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the first Durga Puja under the BJP government will be marked by a series of large-scale cultural programmes, drone and fireworks shows. Stressing the need to maintain discipline and preserve the traditional character of the festival, the chief minister asked Puja committees to ensure that their idols, pandals and themes do not hurt religious sentiments or undermine Sanatan traditions. “Theme-based Pujas, however, will be permitted,” he said, while urging organisers to exercise greater caution in selecting their themes.

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Announcing the scrapping of the Puja Carnival, held every year on the Red Road to celebrate the UNESCO heritage tag for the Durga Puja, the chief minister said, “The carnival that was being imposed in the name of Durga Puja for the last few years will not be held this year… Instead, the state Tourism and Information and Cultural Affairs departments will jointly organise a major programme at Eden Gardens to mark the beginning of the festive season. The programme will feature a four-hour drone and fireworks show, and an elaborate series of events will be organised across the state during the run-up to Durga Puja.”

A special programme will also be held in the coastal town of Digha after Mahalaya, while cultural programmes will be organised for two days in six cities across the state, Adhikari said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to the special Mahalaya event.

On Puja grants, the chief minister said those Puja committees that are financially capable and have a large budget should not avail the government funds. “The government will stand by those Puja committees for which it would be difficult to organise the Puja without government funds. I had earlier spoken in favour of granting aid to small-budget Pujas. But I am not in favour of using the chief minister’s power to extend government funds to financially capable Puja committees as well,” Adhikari said.

He, however, said that every puja pandal across the state will get free electricity during the festival, adding that the West Bengal State Electricity Development Corporation and CESC have agreed to it.

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In June this year, weeks after becoming the chief minister, Adhikari had said there was no need to give government grants to Puja committees that do not require government funds.

At Monday’s meeting, the chief minister also made it clear that the government would take strict measures to maintain order and religious sentiment during the festival. Among them, the closure of all liquor shops and bars across the state on Maha Ashtami. “On the day when devotees offer Maha Ashtami anjali to Maa Durga, all liquor shops in the state will remain closed. There will be no liquor available in bars either… No liquor will be sold anywhere on that day under any circumstances,” the chief minister said.

The decision comes despite the traditionally high demand for liquor during the Puja days.

However, Excise duty collection records show that the West Bengal government earns the highest revenue from liquor sales on Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami.

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In addition, playing DJ music during the Puja and immersion processions has also been banned.

The chief minister also said the government would not allow roads and national highways to be unnecessarily blocked in the name of organising Pujas. “National highways cannot be blocked.

Puja will not be allowed by blocking national highways and roads under any circumstances,” he said, indicating that organisers would have to ensure that public movement is not disrupted.

In Kolkata, 13 major roads, including Red Road and Cathedral Road, will not be closed for the Puja, Adhikari said.

The Puja committees have been told that the government will not allow inauguration of pandal before Matripaksha or Devipaksha. Also, idol immersions must be completed by the day before

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Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the chief minister said, adding, “The immersion date will not be changed by force or intimidation.”

Stating that these measures should not be seen as “strict restrictions”, the chief minister said all the decisions were taken following a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders.

Durga Puja is West Bengal’s biggest annual festival that attracts lakhs of visitors to Kolkata and other parts of the state and has emerged as a major cultural and tourism event over the years. In 2021, UNESCO accorded the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to Durga Puja in Kolkata.