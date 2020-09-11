Corona over, Mamata enforcing lockdowns to block BJP rallies: Dilip Ghosh

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the coronavirus pandemic was over and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was forcefully imposing lockdowns to prevent any BJP public meetings ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

While addressing a packed rally in Hooghly, the BJP leader said: “Corona has left. Didi is only putting up a show and enforcing lockdowns to ensure the BJP cannot hold any rallies. No one can stop us.”

Ghosh’s remarks came on a day when over 3,000 people, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, tested positive while 41 succumbed to the virus. The overall tally mounted to 1,93,175 while the death toll stood at 3,771.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief J P Nadda accused the Trinamool Congress government of having an “anti-Hindu mindset and spawning political violence in the state, which has claimed the lives of over 100 BJP workers”.

“When the entire country was watching the ‘bhoomi pujan’ (of Ram temple in Ayodhya), Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5 to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level,” Nadda said while digitally addressing the newly-formed state committee of the saffron party.

“In sharp contrast, lockdown was withdrawn due to Bakrid. This shows that the state government’s policies are driven by an anti-Hindu mindset and appeasement politics,” PTI quoted Nadda as saying.

Laying the roadmap for next year’s assembly elections, Nadda said, “In 2011, we had a 2% vote share in Bengal with 4 seats. In 2014, we got 2 seats but vote share rose to 18%. In 2019, we got a vote share of 40%. We have to continue at the same speed and in the coming elections, we’ve to defeat TMC.”

