West Bengal: BJP claims worker killed by TMC, ruling party denies

The BJP on Sunday claimed as one of its workers a man who was found hanging from a tree at Sitai in Cooch Behar district and accused goons, allegedly patronised by the Trinamool Congress, of killing him.

The deceased was identified as Anil Barman. Calling him a party worker, the BJP further claimed that the Trinamool goons had vandalised his house earlier.

“He had been on the hit-list of the Trinamool for a very long time and, especially since the Assembly polls. He was being pressurised to join the Trinamool. He refused and they killed him for it. The police administration has turned into a front for the Trinamool,” said BJP MLA from Tufanganj, Malati Rava Roy.

Denying the charges, Partha Pratim Roy, Trinamool’s district president for Cooch Behar, said, “Whenever someone dies, the BJP claims it to be their worker. The BJP is searching for dead bodies now to attack the Trinamool. The body of a person named Anil Barman was found today. It is not clear if it was murder or suicide. Let the police conduct an investigation and find out the truth. We have nothing to do with the incident.”

The police, have, meanwhile, started a probe into the matter.