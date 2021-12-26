After civic poll loss, West Bengal BJP rejigs district committees

The BJP revamped its district committees on Saturday and replaced presidents of 30 organisational districts.

“This is part of the party’s statewide revamp. Of 42 organisational districts, 30 have new presidents. We will not only have to thwart TMC terror but also prepare for upcoming municipal polls. Fresh faces as head of districts are a welcome move,” said a senior party leader.

The BJP has also changed ‘Bibhag’ in-charges (those overseeing zones) too. For instance Sanjay Singh and Shyam Chand Ghosh will oversee Siliguri and Malda zones, while Arjun Singh and Jyotirmor Singh Mahato will oversee Nabadwip and North 24 Parganas zones. Agnimitra Paul and Jagannath Chatterjee will oversee Kolkata and South 24 Parganas zones. Dipak Burman and Manoj Pandey will oversee Hooghly and Medinipur zones. Locket Chatterjee and Nirmal Karmakar will oversee Bardhaman and Purulia zones.

Just after the Kolkata civic polls, in which the the party did not do well, it announced a new state committee in which a section of old-timers were dropped and fresh faces brought in.

In a new state committee that was announced, the party has let go several of the old guard and brought in new leaders. The new committee has 12 state secretaries and 11 vice-presidents.

A senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the changes were made keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections.