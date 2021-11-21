West Bengal: BJP state chief meets protesting teachers, to raise issue in Assembly

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder on Saturday met the protesting aspiring teachers, who cracked the School Service Commission (SSC), and assured them that their woes would be raised on the floor of the Assembly.

A large number of protesters, who are waiting to be appointed as teachers through the School Service Commission, have been holding protests at Esplanade in the heart of the city.

“I met them and they shared their plight with me. They should be appointed as teachers at the earliest. There should be no politics over the issue. There is a scam in recruitment of teachers through the SSC. We will raise the issue in the Assembly,” Majumder told media persons.

“The matter is in the Calcutta High Court. The state government will abide by the court order. The BJP is trying to exploit the situation to derive political mileage. They are trying to fish in muddy waters,” senior Trinamool MP Sougata Roy said.