West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s car pelted with stones

In the fourth such attack in the past seven months, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s car was pelted with stones on Sunday by unidentified miscreants. While the BJP leader was not inside his car during the time of the attack, the windscreen of the vehicle was damaged.

“Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at my car this morning when I was about to leave for Hoogly. The windscreen has been cracked. We have lodged a police complaint in the matter,” IANS quoted Ghosh as saying.

While claiming that there had been multiple attacks on his convoy in recent months, Ghosh said he won’t be cowed down. “My vehicle and my convoy have been attacked a number of times. Some of our party leaders were also manhandled. But we are not scared. We will fight it out,” he said.

The incident comes three days after a rally organised by a human rights group was attacked by miscreants, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee putting the blame on “BJP hooligans”.

Members of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) were forcefully stopped by a group of men who were carrying Indian flags in their hand near Janbazar area on SN Banerjee Road.

On December last year, Ghosh’s convoy was attacked allegedly by TMC cadres in Cooch Behar district. Video footage showed some people with their faces covered in black clothes attacking the vehicles with sticks.

In September too, his car came under attack in East Midnapore district, in which three BJP workers received injuries. In August, his car was targetted by unidentified miscreants at Khatra in Bankura district.