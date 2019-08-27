If Chidambaram can go to jail, who are you: Bengal BJP chief warns TMC workers

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday asked party workers to take revenge when attacked by Trinamool Congress workers and beat them up. Speaking to media persons, Ghosh asked workers not to spare TMC workers or policemen.

“I have asked our workers to take revenge. Every day there are being attacked by TMC goons and beaten up. Police, instead of taking action, is booking them under false cases. I have asked our workers that if they are beaten by TMC, do not come to me crying. Come to me after taking revenge. I have asked them to answer TMC in the same language. This is the need of the hour. To stop violence some violence is also necessary,” Ghosh said.

Following his statements, a suo moto case has been registered at Kolaghat police station against Ghosh.

On Monday, while addressing a public meeting in Mecheda, East Midnapore district, Ghosh had made similar comments and called on the workers to beat up TMC workers and even policemen.

“We will not spare anyone, whether he is a TMC worker of a policeman. If you don’t beat them up, you are not a BJP man. No matter whether is he a TMC man or a policeman beat him up and leave the rest to me,” Ghosh said at the rally.

“If Chidambaram can go to jail, who are you (TMC workers). He was the finance minister of the country and had to go to jail. You (TMC workers) are like a fly or mosquito to me,” the BJP chief had said.

The ruling TMC and opposition CPI(M) condemned Ghosh’s remarks and accused him of trying to spread unrest in the state.

“He is saying all this because he wants to spread disturbance in the state. The state is peaceful under Mamata Banerjee. Therefore he is instigating violence so that the Centre gets an opportunity to intervene,” said TMC MLA Sovondeb Chatterjee.

CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty said Ghosh had lost his mind. “He has lost his mind. He does not understand Bengali culture. He does not understand the meaning of human rights,” Chakraborty said.