scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

West Bengal: BJP calls off today’s Uluberia rally despite HC nod

Earlier in the day, a single bench of the High Court allowed BJP's July 21 meeting from 8 pm to 10 pm, saying the party would adhere to law and order.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 21, 2022 5:15:47 am
Suvendu Adhikari (File)

Even as the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday gave conditional permission to the BJP to hold a public meeting in Uluberia in Howrah district on Thursday — coinciding with the TMC’s Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata — the main Opposition party called off its programme, saying it was not possible for the party to hold the programme due to the “kind of conditions” imposed by the High Court.

“We were ready to hold the programme even at 6 pm and end it by 7 pm. But the court allowed us to hold the programme from 8 pm tomorrow (Thursday). Besides, the court said that party workers from outside Howrah district cannot attend the programme. As a result, I also would not be able to take part in the rally despite being the main speaker,” BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said.

“It was also said that the police will decide whether four or 20 loudspeakers will be allowed for the programme. The conditions imposed by the court are not in favour of holding our programme tomorrow. Therefore, we have decided to call off our programme,” said Adhikari, adding that the party would instead organise protest meetings across the state on July 27.

Earlier in the day, a single bench of the High Court allowed BJP’s July 21 meeting from 8 pm to 10 pm, saying the party would adhere to law and order.
Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya also ordered that no party leader should make any provocative statement and told the BJP to ensure that National Highway-16 was not obstructed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

The High Court also directed the police to inspect the proposed venue ground and decide whether it could accommodate 2,000 people that the BJP claimed will be attending its meeting.

More from Kolkata

The court’s order came on a petition moved by the BJP against the Howrah police denying them the permission to hold a public meeting in Uluberia on July 21.
Reacting to the development, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of trying to create tension in the state by deciding to hold its programme on July 21. “This is nothing but a poor attempt by the BJP to counter the TMC’s programme. The court granted them permission and directed them not to make any provocative statement. Despite getting permission from the court, the BJP has conceded defeat. This is mainly due to the fact that there won’t be any sizable turnout in their programme. Fearing empty chairs, they have called off the programme,” said Ghosh.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement