West Bengal: BJP calls off today’s Uluberia rally despite HC nod

Even as the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday gave conditional permission to the BJP to hold a public meeting in Uluberia in Howrah district on Thursday — coinciding with the TMC’s Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata — the main Opposition party called off its programme, saying it was not possible for the party to hold the programme due to the “kind of conditions” imposed by the High Court.

“We were ready to hold the programme even at 6 pm and end it by 7 pm. But the court allowed us to hold the programme from 8 pm tomorrow (Thursday). Besides, the court said that party workers from outside Howrah district cannot attend the programme. As a result, I also would not be able to take part in the rally despite being the main speaker,” BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said.

“It was also said that the police will decide whether four or 20 loudspeakers will be allowed for the programme. The conditions imposed by the court are not in favour of holding our programme tomorrow. Therefore, we have decided to call off our programme,” said Adhikari, adding that the party would instead organise protest meetings across the state on July 27.

Earlier in the day, a single bench of the High Court allowed BJP’s July 21 meeting from 8 pm to 10 pm, saying the party would adhere to law and order.

Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya also ordered that no party leader should make any provocative statement and told the BJP to ensure that National Highway-16 was not obstructed.

The High Court also directed the police to inspect the proposed venue ground and decide whether it could accommodate 2,000 people that the BJP claimed will be attending its meeting.

The court’s order came on a petition moved by the BJP against the Howrah police denying them the permission to hold a public meeting in Uluberia on July 21.

Reacting to the development, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of trying to create tension in the state by deciding to hold its programme on July 21. “This is nothing but a poor attempt by the BJP to counter the TMC’s programme. The court granted them permission and directed them not to make any provocative statement. Despite getting permission from the court, the BJP has conceded defeat. This is mainly due to the fact that there won’t be any sizable turnout in their programme. Fearing empty chairs, they have called off the programme,” said Ghosh.